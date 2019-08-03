SEE VIDEO:

GRAFTON - On Friday, Grafton hosted its second annual Family Fun Night at Redhawk Park. During the event, kids had face painting, dunk tank, games, and a movie.

Article continues after sponsor message

The families also were able to eat hot dogs, chips, and popcorn. Then at dusk, a family-friendly movie was shown. Also Survival Flight, QEM Fire Truck, and Grafton Police were on hand to show the kids their vehicles.

Christina Petrea, chairman of the Grafton Fun Day, said Friday night the goal of the evening was simple: "We want kids and parents to come out and have fun and enjoy the community."

Grafton Mayor Mark Eberlin was one of the participants to get in the dunk tank. Eberlin said he knows most of the kids from his teaching days at Grafton so it was fun to see if the kids could dunk him.

Grafton appears back on track after severe flooding issues in the spring and early summer.

More like this: