GRAFTON - The City of Grafton will host its always popular annual City-Wide Yard Sale this Memorial Day weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

"We are looking forward to the yard sales throughout the city,” Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said. "The Loading Dock will also be holding their monthly Flea Market so there will be treasurers to find and bargains for everyone in Grafton this weekend."

"Come find your special “must-haves!” Morrow said.

Memorial Day weekend is always a big one for Grafton businesses. Morrow expects Grafton businesses, in general, to have a busy weekend with COVID-19 restrictions no longer present.

