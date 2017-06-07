GRAFTON - The full moon will bring all sorts of haunting events in Grafton from this weekend through November.

Jan DeSherlia, one of the owners of Grafton Harbor, said the weekend closest to each full moon from June 10 until November will be full of fun and spooky festivities at the harbor. The Full Moon Party will feature bartenders dressed as a variety of zombies. Whether pirates or teachers, the workers will be walking the docks and serving cocktails dressed in full zombie attire.

DeSherlia said the spirit of the Piasa would also be in attendance, and spirit dancers will be on hand to vanquish the evil spirits it condemned to the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers.

"We will also have a witch doctor doing a dance through the audience, as well as an evil pirate," she said. "If you want a really cool cocktail during it, you can get those as well with glow-in-the dark stirrers."

"Zomberitas" and wine slushies will also be served at the new "Arrrgh" Bar, which (in case the name doesn't give it away) is a pirate-themed bar.

A Full Moon Cruise will also depart from Grafton at 6:30 p.m. and embark until 8:30 p.m. DeSherlia said the boat will take people up the river and tell tales of several Grafton hauntings, before floating back to the harbor for guests to disembark and enjoy some of the full moon festivities on land. Tickets for that cruise are $29.

