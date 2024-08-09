GRAFTON - An evening of family-friendly fun awaits Grafton residents and visitors for Grafton Family Fun Day 2024 this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Red Hawk Park in Grafton.

In addition to face painting, rock painting, and other activities, this year’s Family Fun Day will also include pickleball following the installation of pickleball courts at Red Hawk Park which debuted at last year’s event.

Local royalty will be making an appearance this year, as Miss Jersey County and Little Miss Jersey County join the festivities on Saturday. Food and drink including hot dogs, chips, and water will be provided for attendees, who are asked to bring their own blankets and/or chairs.

Family Fun Day 2024 will also see the return of local emergency vehicles, including a helicopter from Survival Flight, vehicles from the Grafton Police and Jersey County S.W.A.T., as well as QEM fire trucks and an ambulance from the Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) Ambulance Association.

Grafton Family Fun Day is presented and organized by the City of Grafton Family Fun Day Committee. To find out more about this year’s Family Fun Day, see the event page on Facebook or contact Christina Petrea at 618-830-9391 or christinalpetrea@gmail.com.