GRAFTON - The Grafton Family Fun Committee held the annual Family Fun Night from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Red Hawk Park in Grafton, and it was an enjoyable evening for a large crowd.

Face painting, a dunk tank, and various games made for a lively evening. Hot dogs, chips, and bottles of water kept the crowd well-fed and hydrated. Emergency vehicles (police car, firetruck, helicopter, and ambulance) were present for close inspection, provided by Grafton Police, QEM fire station, Survival Flight crew, and Jersey Community Hospital EMTs and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Carrie Purdy.

Jersey County Queen, Matilynn Thornsbury, and Little Miss Jersey County, Tessa Huelskoetter, were enthusiastically welcomed and shared in the fun.

After dark, a movie on the big screen, complete with popcorn, candy, and glow sticks, wrapped up this most memorable summer fun night for all.

“The most important reason for holding this annual event is so the community can come together, put down their electronics and just have some fun,” said Christina Petrea, event chairman. “Thank you to committee members, Alderwoman Donna Smith, Gina Allen, Matt, and Sarah Cress, Ray and Melissa Hasty, and Rachel Woelfel for all of your hard work!”

The City of Grafton Children’s Fund is supported by donations, and the Family Fun Committee would like to thank the following: Dow Southern Baptist church members for providing and serving the food; Peg Brooks (Music in the Park) for letting us sell 50/50 tickets, and the patrons for their support; Patty Anderson for donating her 50/50 winnings; Jerseyville Wal Mart for a gift card to purchase the bottled water; Patty O’Hair for the three big balls used for children’s games; and Raging Rivers as well as Grafton mayor Mike Morrow for their monetary donations.

The Committee also holds the annual Easter Egg Hunt each year. For more information or to volunteer, please contact Christina Petrea at (618) 830-9391.

