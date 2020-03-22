GRAFTON - Through the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, Wittman & Lorton PC and Preferred Title & Escrow will give away to lucky Facebook followers a total of $10,000 in gift certificates to Grafton businesses.

To be entered into win the free gift certificates, visit the Grafton, Illinois Facebook page and like and share the page. Wittman & Lorton/Preferred Title will be giving away $100 gift certificates plus 10 SkyTour tickets at Aerie’s Resort (worth $100 as well) every day for 50 days.

The owners of Wittman & Lorton PC and Preferred Title and Escrow, Allison and Laef Lorton wanted to help Grafton businesses after an incredibly difficult 12 months. Laef Lorton said, “After the flooding this past summer and the resulting loss of business and flood damage, Grafton businesses were already struggling with increased costs and lost revenue. The containment measures for COVID-19 will place an even further burden on these businesses. My family have always been small business owners, and I can imagine that many in Grafton right now are gravely concerned for the future of their establishments.” Lorton continued, “We are in a fortunate position to be able to help, and I want to do everything I can to help these individuals weather this incredible storm.”

Lorton also wanted to issue a challenge to others.. “We all need to support one another in these difficult times, and I would urge others to find ways of supporting local business affected by COVID-19, such as purchasing gift certificates or conducting similar giveaways if they are in a position to do so.”

The Mississippi River surpassed several records in 2019 for both river level and the length of sustained flooding. At St. Louis, the river was flooded for 127 days, shattering the Great Flood of 1993’s record of 104 days. More recently on Sunday, Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all restaurant and bar owners to close for two weeks. Delivery, carry out, and curbside service will still be allowed for those who choose to do so, but customers won’t be allowed in dining rooms or bars from the end of business on Monday through March 30.

Grafton Chamber of Commerce President Janey Brummett pointed out that in Grafton, the busy season was just beginning. “Grafton is a tourist destination. Our winters are relatively quiet, but business really begins to pick back up in the early spring. Now is when our town should be coming alive again for the season, and the fact that we have to close our doors again to customers is heartbreaking.” She continued, “We are grateful to Wittman and Lorton/Preferred Title & Escrow for their wonderful generosity.”

Lorton added, “When the Grafton businesses re-open, I want people to think of all these great establishments. If they have a free gift certificate in hand, it is my hope that they’ll make the trip down to Grafton and remember what a great City it is, how much there is to do there, and that we are so fortunate to have a wonderful tourist attraction right here at home.”

The Law Office of Wittman & Lorton P.C. is the oldest law firm in Jerseyville, founded in 1925, and has been providing clients with personalized attention and excellent service for nearly 100 years.

Allison Lorton established Preferred Title & Escrow, Inc in the summer of 2019, formerly the title & abstract department of Wittman & Lorton, P.C. Preferred Title & Escrow, Inc., offers full title and escrow closing services for residential, agricultural, and commercial real estate transactions by their experienced team of examiners and title professionals.

Please contact Laef Lorton (618-535-5580) or Beth Bear at JCBA (618-639-5222) for further information.

The JCBA is the Chamber of Commerce for Jersey County and have been since 1955. They are a coalition of approximately 250 area businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals who pool their talents and resources to improve the local economic environment.

