GRAFTON - Ron and Mary Jo Cote, owners of the Grafton Pub, continue to show their appreciation of the Grafton Police Department.

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, Ron and Mary Jo Cote, owners of the Grafton Pub, donated $2,000 to the Grafton Police Department. Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said this was the second year they expressed their strong support of Grafton’s policemen and women with a cash gift.

“We really appreciate everything that the police do; they do a fantastic job,” Ron said. The check was presented to Chief Eric Spanton by Justin Cote, Ron and Mary Jo’s son. Justin is well known in town as “The Mayor’s Assistant” and he has the T-shirt to prove it. The presentation was made during a lively family fun event at the Pub in support of individuals like Justin with Down Syndrome.

Chief Spanton accepted the generous donation on behalf of the police department.

“These funds will be used to update equipment and we are most appreciative,” the chief said. “These updates contribute to the efficiency of our department and to the safety of our officers and the community.”

