EDWARDSVILLE - Nearly 50 students from Metro-East Lutheran High School will become alumni this Saturday at 7 p.m. in the school's commencement exercises.

This graduating class has maintained their strength, faith and most importantly, their friendships with their fellow classmates throughout their time at the school.

Congratulations to the Class of 2016!

Metro-East Lutheran High School - Class of 2016

Melia Adams

Joseph Babcock

Sarah Banning

Hannah Belobrajdic

Jordan Brown

Mark Brown

Racheal Calvert

Elijah Culbert

Hailey Dougherty

Christian Downs

Jacob Durham

Joel Eberhart

Adri Ferguson

Teddy Fifer

Alex File

Jon Friedman

Joshua Gass

Dalton Graves

Taylor Guilbeault

Arielle Hampton

Jaria Hardaway

Jacob Harding

Reed Harmon

Victoria Harrison

Rora Herbert

Rebecca Herndon

Andrew Hull

Corby Johannpeter

Jason Johnson

Richard Jones

Annie Keirn

Trey Klaas

Paul Kubicek

Kathryn Kunz

Briana Lama

Hannah Landers

Chase Langendorf

Jake Ley

Brett Masters

Grant Mitchell

Beka Mitchell

Audrey Paitz

Nathan Partelow

Karly Schley

Emily Anna Schulte

Hannah Sivia

Ashley Sola

Anthony Spiller

Abby Yurchuk

