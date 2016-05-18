GRADUATION 2016: EAWR bids farewell to graduating seniors tonight Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - The graduating Class of 2016 will be entering East Alton-Wood River High School for the final time as students and will exit as alumni at 7:30 p.m. tonight at their 777 N. Wood River Ave campus. Congratulations to the exiting seniors!



East Alton Wood River High School - Graduating Class of 2016 Co-Valedictorians Cameron Steven Foust Colin James Gibbons Top 15% Lori Marie Hickerson Samuel Kiefer Fillop Caleb Riley Bentley Heather Cynthia Martin Lauren Nicole Reynolds Blake Robert Marks Harlie Marie Mitchell Tori Logan Covington Kelsey Kay Hauser Christin Nichole Faulstich Jennifer Dawn Hughes Courtney Louise Beneke Michelle Dalena Seitzinger Ashley Nicole Grigg Samuel Joseph Brantley Sierra Marie Aligholi Olivia Archer-Ramsey Nichole Ann Bailey Vincent Kaleo Aloha Baldaino David Wayne Barrett Nicholas Scott Barrett Kristen Rae Basden Bryce Jordan Bazzell Brandon Lee Beasley Nelson Lawrence Lee Beilsmith Victoria Lynn Bugg Cody Michael Blacklock Cody Chase Blair Kristen Taylor Carnell Curtis Joseph Chestley Lucas Graham Collman Marcus Wayne Copeland Allison Paige Covington Brandon Tyler Cox Mackenzie Lynn Crutchley Leslie Renae Dixon Emme Mae Flanigan Cole Steven Ford Roger Lee Garrison Brittany Jo Grayson Katherine Marie Hall Christopher Scott Allen Hamby Brianne Rene' Hammond James Lee Harbison Bethany Kay Hartnett Kayla Lee Hewlett Alexandria Marie Johnson Samantha Charelene Johnson Jacob Christopher Johnson Lindsay Kay Johnson Candace Helen Hall Keeton Rianna Hope Kenshalo Haley Ann Kerpan Megan Elizabeth King Zachary Kenneth Knoblauch James Kenneth Lee II Justin Jabe Lindquist Zachary Edward Malley Katelyn Faith Malone Kiaira Shyann McCarvey Darian Nathaniel McLemore Dalton Wayne Miller Natalie Paige Mundel Austin Scott Nailor Jordan Michael Nichols Kiersten R. Niethe Hunter Evan O'Brien Emilee Nichol Olinghouse Caleb Benjamin Osborne Heatherrose Monica Parker Summer Lynn Phillips Makayla Marie Patrick Brittany Ann Rose Pierce Christian Ray Pollard Jordan Ciara Potter Devin William Preston Rebecca Dale Renken Rebecca Lynn Richards Austin Richardson Brittany Diane Ritter David I. Sanchez Jasmynn Nicole Schuler Blake Michael Smith Dyllan Joseph Shimchick Blake Edward Stone Timothy Joseph Summers Joshua David Turner Vivian Faith Vasquez Riley Joy Wallendorff Alexis Sierra Watts Blake Eldon Weishaupt Kelsie Leigh Wells Lucas Bradley Wells Terry Joe Wray, Jr. Christopher Lee Wreath Brandon James Yarborough Shelby Nicole Yarborough