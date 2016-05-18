WOOD RIVER - The graduating Class of 2016 will be entering East Alton-Wood River High School for the final time as students and will exit as alumni at 7:30 p.m. tonight at their 777 N. Wood River Ave campus. 

Congratulations to the exiting seniors!

East Alton Wood River High School - Graduating Class of 2016 

Co-Valedictorians 

Cameron Steven Foust

Colin James Gibbons

 

Top 15%

Lori Marie Hickerson

Samuel Kiefer Fillop

Caleb Riley Bentley

Heather Cynthia Martin

Lauren Nicole Reynolds

Blake Robert Marks

Harlie Marie Mitchell

Tori Logan Covington

Kelsey Kay Hauser

Christin Nichole Faulstich

Jennifer Dawn Hughes

Courtney Louise Beneke

Michelle Dalena Seitzinger

Ashley Nicole Grigg

Samuel Joseph Brantley

 

Sierra Marie Aligholi

Olivia Archer-Ramsey

Nichole Ann Bailey

Vincent Kaleo Aloha Baldaino

David Wayne Barrett

Nicholas Scott Barrett

Kristen Rae Basden

Bryce Jordan Bazzell

Brandon Lee Beasley

Nelson Lawrence Lee Beilsmith

Victoria Lynn Bugg

Cody Michael Blacklock

Cody Chase Blair

Kristen Taylor Carnell

Curtis Joseph Chestley

Lucas Graham Collman

Marcus Wayne Copeland

Allison Paige Covington

Brandon Tyler Cox

Mackenzie Lynn Crutchley

Leslie Renae Dixon

Emme Mae Flanigan

Cole Steven Ford

Roger Lee Garrison

Brittany Jo Grayson

Katherine Marie Hall

Christopher Scott Allen Hamby

Brianne Rene' Hammond

James Lee Harbison

Bethany Kay Hartnett

Kayla Lee Hewlett

Alexandria Marie Johnson

Samantha Charelene Johnson

Jacob Christopher Johnson

Lindsay Kay Johnson

Candace Helen Hall Keeton

Rianna Hope Kenshalo

Haley Ann Kerpan

Megan Elizabeth King

Zachary Kenneth Knoblauch

James Kenneth Lee II

Justin Jabe Lindquist

Zachary Edward Malley

Katelyn Faith Malone

Kiaira Shyann McCarvey

Darian Nathaniel McLemore

Dalton Wayne Miller

Natalie Paige Mundel

Austin Scott Nailor

Jordan Michael Nichols

Kiersten R. Niethe

Hunter Evan O'Brien

Emilee Nichol Olinghouse

Caleb Benjamin Osborne

Heatherrose Monica Parker

Summer Lynn Phillips

Makayla Marie Patrick

Brittany Ann Rose Pierce

Christian Ray Pollard

Jordan Ciara Potter

Devin William Preston

Rebecca Dale Renken

Rebecca Lynn Richards

Austin Richardson

Brittany Diane Ritter

David I. Sanchez

Jasmynn Nicole Schuler

Blake Michael Smith

Dyllan Joseph Shimchick

Blake Edward Stone

Timothy Joseph Summers

Joshua David Turner

Vivian Faith Vasquez

Riley Joy Wallendorff

Alexis Sierra Watts

Blake Eldon Weishaupt

Kelsie Leigh Wells

Lucas Bradley Wells

Terry Joe Wray, Jr.

Christopher Lee Wreath

Brandon James Yarborough

Shelby Nicole Yarborough

