GRADUATION 2016: EAWR bids farewell to graduating seniors tonight
WOOD RIVER - The graduating Class of 2016 will be entering East Alton-Wood River High School for the final time as students and will exit as alumni at 7:30 p.m. tonight at their 777 N. Wood River Ave campus.
Congratulations to the exiting seniors!
East Alton Wood River High School - Graduating Class of 2016
Co-Valedictorians
Cameron Steven Foust
Colin James Gibbons
Top 15%
Lori Marie Hickerson
Samuel Kiefer Fillop
Caleb Riley Bentley
Heather Cynthia Martin
Lauren Nicole Reynolds
Blake Robert Marks
Harlie Marie Mitchell
Tori Logan Covington
Kelsey Kay Hauser
Christin Nichole Faulstich
Jennifer Dawn Hughes
Courtney Louise Beneke
Michelle Dalena Seitzinger
Ashley Nicole Grigg
Samuel Joseph Brantley
Sierra Marie Aligholi
Olivia Archer-Ramsey
Nichole Ann Bailey
Vincent Kaleo Aloha Baldaino
David Wayne Barrett
Nicholas Scott Barrett
Kristen Rae Basden
Bryce Jordan Bazzell
Brandon Lee Beasley
Nelson Lawrence Lee Beilsmith
Victoria Lynn Bugg
Cody Michael Blacklock
Cody Chase Blair
Kristen Taylor Carnell
Curtis Joseph Chestley
Lucas Graham Collman
Marcus Wayne Copeland
Allison Paige Covington
Brandon Tyler Cox
Mackenzie Lynn Crutchley
Leslie Renae Dixon
Emme Mae Flanigan
Cole Steven Ford
Roger Lee Garrison
Brittany Jo Grayson
Katherine Marie Hall
Christopher Scott Allen Hamby
Brianne Rene' Hammond
James Lee Harbison
Bethany Kay Hartnett
Kayla Lee Hewlett
Alexandria Marie Johnson
Samantha Charelene Johnson
Jacob Christopher Johnson
Lindsay Kay Johnson
Candace Helen Hall Keeton
Rianna Hope Kenshalo
Haley Ann Kerpan
Megan Elizabeth King
Zachary Kenneth Knoblauch
James Kenneth Lee II
Justin Jabe Lindquist
Zachary Edward Malley
Katelyn Faith Malone
Kiaira Shyann McCarvey
Darian Nathaniel McLemore
Dalton Wayne Miller
Natalie Paige Mundel
Austin Scott Nailor
Jordan Michael Nichols
Kiersten R. Niethe
Hunter Evan O'Brien
Emilee Nichol Olinghouse
Caleb Benjamin Osborne
Heatherrose Monica Parker
Summer Lynn Phillips
Makayla Marie Patrick
Brittany Ann Rose Pierce
Christian Ray Pollard
Jordan Ciara Potter
Devin William Preston
Rebecca Dale Renken
Rebecca Lynn Richards
Austin Richardson
Brittany Diane Ritter
David I. Sanchez
Jasmynn Nicole Schuler
Blake Michael Smith
Dyllan Joseph Shimchick
Blake Edward Stone
Timothy Joseph Summers
Joshua David Turner
Vivian Faith Vasquez
Riley Joy Wallendorff
Alexis Sierra Watts
Blake Eldon Weishaupt
Kelsie Leigh Wells
Lucas Bradley Wells
Terry Joe Wray, Jr.
Christopher Lee Wreath
Brandon James Yarborough
Shelby Nicole Yarborough
