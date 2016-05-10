GRADUATION 2016: Area schools prepare for graduation ceremonies
ALTON – The end of the school year for many schools around the River Bend has arrived and the Class of 2016 is excited to walk across the stage at their graduation ceremony to receive their high school diplomas.
This year, RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com will be celebrating the hard work of each and every graduating senior in the Class of 2016 in the thirteen high schools and community colleges around the area.
Kicking off our series of graduation-inspired posts is our comprehensive schedule of graduation ceremonies. Below, our readers will find times and locations for each of the thirteen area graduation cremonies in the month of May:
Saturday, May 14
Wednesday, May 18
- East Alton-Wood River High School
- 777 N. Wood River Ave, Wood River, IL 62095
- 7:30 p.m.
- Lewis and Clark Community College
- 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62034
- 7:00 p.m.
Friday, May 20
- Hardin-Calhoun High School
- Ceremony held at Calhoun Elementary & Junior High School
- 52 Poor Farm Hollow Rd, Hardin, IL 62047
- 5:00 p.m.
- Roxana Sr. High School
- 401 N. Chaffer, Roxana, IL 62084
- 7:00 p.m.
- Carrollton High School
- 950 3rd St, Carrollton, IL 62016
- 7:00 p.m.
- Southwestern High School
- 8226 IL-111, Piasa, IL 62079
- 7:00 p.m.
- Jersey Community High School
- 801 N State St, Jerseyville, IL 62052
- 7:15 p.m.
- Marquette Catholic High School
- Ceremony held at Lewis & Clark Community College
- 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035
- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
- Edwardsville High School
- Metro-East Lutheran High School
- 6503 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025
- 7:00 p.m.
Friday, May 27
- Alton High School
- 4200 N Humbert Rd, Alton, IL 62002
- 7:00 p.m.
- Granite City High School
- 3101 Madison Ave, Granite City, IL 62040
- 7:30 p.m.
More live broadcasts to be announced.
