Graduating Civic Memorial Eagles soar to new heights
BETHALTO - As the sun set over Civic Memorial High School, 158 seniors were celebrated as the school's 2017 Commencement ceremony.
The graduates were encouraged to follow their dreams, be true to themselves, and look back on their high school years as some of the best years of their lives.
Salutatorian and dynamic basketball athlete Allie Troeckler led the packed crowd at Hauser Field in a rendition of the CM Fight Song and National Honor Society President Sydney Marshall introduced the Dias.
After a quick technical audio issue, Dr. Jill Griffin, Superintendent of Bethalto District 8, reminded graduates that it was indeed alright if they didn't quite know what their future holds. She encouraged the students to take their time, get to know what they liked, and think quite hard about what they should pursue. Senior Class President Cassidy Rogers also offered her remarks for the her peers.
Following a rendition of Josh "You Raise Me Up" by the CM Singers, Student Council President Rachel Stilwell took a moment to recognize a missing part of the evening's ceremony - her best friend, Natalie Simon, who had died earlier in the year.
After Shawn Callies and Christiaan Wiest were honored Senior Faculty Awards, Principal Aaron Kilpatrick announced that there would be not one, but three Valedictorians - Jaxsen Helmkamp, Kaitlyn Kappler and Dalton Myers. The three shared the honor equally, and each gave small speeches to their peers and the audience.
With the convocation of their degrees, the graduates began making their way across the stage to greet the Dias and receive their diplomas. With one swoop from right two left, the students were considered graduated and tossed their hats in jubilation.
Congratulations to the Civic Memorial High School Class of 2017!
Jami Lynn Ambrose
Draven Patrick Allen Anderson
Sarah Elizabeth Armstrong
Hanah Laine Ball
Bradley Jack Barker
Jordan Taylar Beyers
Christine Marie Blackwell
Taylor Jo Blair
Jason Scott Branch
David Michael Brenner
Marcus Bradley Bridges
Dawson Xavier Brown
Ethan David Cain
Kennedy Morgan Carnes
Brandon Michael Carpenter
Bobby Lee Clark
Cody Brandon Colley
Zachery David Compton
Brandon Clay Copeland
Griffen James Courtoise
Lindsey Courtoise
Abigail Elizabeth Davis
Devin Alan Davis
Donovan Oliver Davis
Logan Anthony Gene Davis
Steven Mathew Davis
Andrew Mark Deckard
Brandon Alan Deckard
Curtis Keith Deckard
Haley Marie Dixon
Branden Michael Duncan
Elijah Dane Ellis
Collin Michael Flaherty
Allen Floyd Foster
Austin Jerome Foster
Sydney Faye Fowler
Brenden Michael Freeman
Baleigh Jo Gehrs
Kade Lee Geist
Camryn Dequavion Gerhardt
Faith Jeanette Giffin
Christopher Lee Gleason
Caleb Russell Graham
Savannah Lorraine Graham
Kara Elizabeth Greer
Devin Lee Griffin-Sanders
Mallory Rene Griggs
Zachary Allan Hagen
Colin Henry Hall
Brandon Norris Hampton
Devon Bradley Hargrave
Nicole Taylor Hayden
Jaxsen James Arthur Helmkamp
Brendan Matthew Henkhaus
Zachary Alexander Holliday
Samuel Christopher Hurst
Cole Thomas Hutchins
Gage Phillip Jennings
Brandon Dean Johnson
Corrina Linn Jones
Jayden Michael Kahl
Kaitlyn Nicole Kappler
Aaron Marshall Kaufmann
Zachary Jason Robert Keller
Alexander Blake Killebrew
Paige Elizabeth Kirby
Christopher Michael Kirkwood
Madison Danielle Korte
Whitley Michelle Koshinski
Sidney Lynn Kudela
Rikki James Lafferty
David Ryan Lane
William Russell Langley
Alexander Aden Harrington Lewis
Gwen Norma Lewis
Jason Thomas Loew
Konnar Bradley Loewen
Logan Robert Logterman
Michael T. L. Lotz
Samantha Marie Mann
Sydney Ann Marshall
Maddisen McClellan
Eian Wayne McIntire
Cara LeighAnn Melton
Hunter Lloyd Mertz
Jordan Michael Miller
Max Charles Moniger
Matthew Douglas Moore
Liliana Shalae Mueller
Dalton Dewane Myers
Jesse Marie Myers
Nick Samuel Newell
Annika Kay Ochs
Colin Lars Overmeyer
Trevor Alan Panyik
Jenna Marie Parmentier
Lydia Joy Peal
Gage Michael Perrine
Boston Charles Perry
David Michael Pesnell
Corbin William Phelps
Corey David Price
Kenneth Romanos Price
Alexander Joseph Pritzker
Brian McKnight Ragain
Khristina A. N. Raglin
Alaney Jane Redmon
Cassidy Eileen Reynolds
Cody Dane Reynolds
Jacoby Duncan Robinson
Cassidy René Rogers
Anthony Michael Russo
Hunter Paul Saba
Jada Susanna Velez Salazar
Leah Marie Sanneman
McKenzie Marie Schaaf
Jordyn Elizabeth Schillinger
Shawn Alan Schollmeyer
Dylan Reece Short
Abbygail Kay Skjerseth
Erika Nicole Slimick
Brandon Dale Smith
Samantha Noelle Smith
Brandon Michael Soliben
Sterling Chase Spanhook
Paige Renee Sparks
Shane Nicholas Spell
William Robert Spencer
Dayton Shea Stewart
Rachel Kaye Stilwell
Danielle Nicole Stockton
Andrew Mark Studnicki
Tori Lynn Styffe
Sierra RayLynn Dianna Summers
Amanda Mae Sykes
Britney Milane Taylor
Elizabeth Ann Thomas
Kylee Michelle Thoroughman
Trenton Michael Toenyes
Carlos Lee Torres
Brayden Nathanial Traub
Alexandrea Grace Troeckler
Jacob Allen Unterbrink
Hunter Christian Unthank
Richard Isaac Vancil
Kara Nicole Vetter
Dawson Michael Vonderheidt
Brendan Nash Wade
Taylor Ryann Walker
Brennan Gregory Warren
Zachary Michael Weber
Devin Bradley White
Zachary Alan Williams
Dylan Scott Wilson
Martha Darleen Woelfel
Nicole Mayme Wooden
Roy Alexander Wzorek
Emmah Elaine Yeager
