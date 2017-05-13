BETHALTO - As the sun set over Civic Memorial High School, 158 seniors were celebrated as the school's 2017 Commencement ceremony.

The graduates were encouraged to follow their dreams, be true to themselves, and look back on their high school years as some of the best years of their lives.

Salutatorian and dynamic basketball athlete Allie Troeckler led the packed crowd at Hauser Field in a rendition of the CM Fight Song and National Honor Society President Sydney Marshall introduced the Dias.

After a quick technical audio issue, Dr. Jill Griffin, Superintendent of Bethalto District 8, reminded graduates that it was indeed alright if they didn't quite know what their future holds. She encouraged the students to take their time, get to know what they liked, and think quite hard about what they should pursue. Senior Class President Cassidy Rogers also offered her remarks for the her peers.

Following a rendition of Josh "You Raise Me Up" by the CM Singers, Student Council President Rachel Stilwell took a moment to recognize a missing part of the evening's ceremony - her best friend, Natalie Simon, who had died earlier in the year.

After Shawn Callies and Christiaan Wiest were honored Senior Faculty Awards, Principal Aaron Kilpatrick announced that there would be not one, but three Valedictorians - Jaxsen Helmkamp, Kaitlyn Kappler and Dalton Myers. The three shared the honor equally, and each gave small speeches to their peers and the audience.

With the convocation of their degrees, the graduates began making their way across the stage to greet the Dias and receive their diplomas. With one swoop from right two left, the students were considered graduated and tossed their hats in jubilation.

Congratulations to the Civic Memorial High School Class of 2017!

