ALTON - Gracie Piar won the IHSA Class 1A Regional individual title at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton with a four-over-par 76, while Audrey Cain ended up one stroke behind at 77 to take the top two spots as Marquette Catholic took the team title.

The Explorers shot a 345 to win, with Columbia coming in second at 361, and Waterloo finishing third at 430 to take the last team qualifying spot for the sectional. Civic Memorial was fourth at 451, Marissa-Coulterville came in fifth with a 471, Freeburg was sixth at 472, Waterloo Gibault Catholic was seventh with a 475, followed by Roxana at eighth with a 476, Belleville Althoff Catholic ninth at 486, Father McGivney Catholic 10th with a score of 491, Red Bud 11th with a 503, and Chester was 12th at 583.

Two golfers Columbia – Malia Kossina and Casey Wagner – finished third and fourth, with scores of 86 and 87 respectively, with Columbia’s Emeline Brockland and Freeburg’s Chloe Janssen finishing in a fifth-place tie with scores of 93 each, Maddie Von Der Haar of Columbia and Olivia Quigley of the Meteors tied for seventh with a 95 each, and two Explorer golfers – Clancy Maag and Lily Montague – tied for ninth, with each shooting a 96.

Local golfers who qualified for Monday’s sectional as individuals were CM’s Peyton Mormino, who shot a 107, and Emily DeClue, who had a 110, Elizabeth Hyten of the Griffins, who went through with a 103, Emma Daniel of Metro-East Lutheran, with a 112, and Sarah Floyd of the Shells, who had a 98.

Katy Kratschmer of Marquette shot a 101, with Ava Bartosia had a 130. Other CM golfers were Meredith Flack, who had a 118, Sophee Brown, with a 123, and Gracie Stauder came in at 125.

For Roxana, Halee Peterokovich shot 116, Mia McCoy had a 117, Brittany Sweetin shot 145, and Sydney Watts shot a 149. McGivney’s other golfers were Julia Stobie, who shot a 119, Grace Stanhaus, with a 129, and Chloe Albrecht, who had a 140.

