PIASA - Sophomore Gracie Darr played a big role for Southwestern's girls' basketball team this season and has a bright future ahead. She is the point guard and handles the ball a considerable amount for the Piasa Birds.

Gracie is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Southwestern head girls basketball coach Darren Mosley said Gracie has "a great attitude and works very hard."

"Gracie is good at involving her teammates in the offense," Coach Mosley said. "Gracie always does whatever is best for the team with a very good attitude."

Gracie is also a good volleyball player for the Piasa Birds and was a starter on the varsity team for the last two years as a setter.

Gracie also helps coach her sister's fourth-grade basketball team in her spare time.

Coach Mosley said Gracie is the definition of a point guard.

"She is always trying to set up her teammates for success and is extremely unselfish," he said. "She is the daughter of a coach (Jason Darr – Southwestern Varsity Boys Basketball Coach) and knows the game of basketball extremely well. She is like having a coach on the floor at all times."

Gracie connected on five three-point baskets in a contest on Jan. 17, 2023, against Bunker Hill. She had 16 points in the fourth quarter of that particular contest.

Jason said he is exceptionally proud of Gracie and believes she has a bright future in basketball and volleyball. She is also an outstanding student.

