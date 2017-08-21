Name: Grace Fiona McPheters

Parents: Rachel and Kelly McPheters of Wood River

Birth weight: 6 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 2:30 AM

Date: August 13, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Brian & Michal McPheters;

Deborah Stewart; Stephan Anderson; all from Champaign, IL

Great Grandparents: Jim & Anna Mae Stewart, Wood River;

Margaret McGrady, Gillespie

 