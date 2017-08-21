Grace Fiona McPheters
August 21, 2017 9:26 AM
Name: Grace Fiona McPheters
Parents: Rachel and Kelly McPheters of Wood River
Birth weight: 6 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 2:30 AM
Date: August 13, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Brian & Michal McPheters;
Deborah Stewart; Stephan Anderson; all from Champaign, IL
Great Grandparents: Jim & Anna Mae Stewart, Wood River;
Margaret McGrady, Gillespie