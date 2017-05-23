SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A NORTH GREENE REGIONAL FINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 3, BRUSSELS 0: Hardin-Calhoun got 16 strikeouts from Grace Baalman, who conceded just one hit and faced two over the minimum, as the two-time defending state champion Warriors advanced to their own IHSA Class 1A sectional in a 3-0 win over Brussels in the North Greene Regional final Monday.

Calhoun will meet Mendon Unity in a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal contest; the winner takes on Tuesday’s Springfield Calvary-Camp Point Central winner for the sectional title and a trip to the Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Warriors improved to 29-8 on the year.

Junie Zirkelbach and Emily Baalman both doubled for the Warriors, with Emily Baalman having a RBI and run scored; Macy Margherio went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for Calhoun.

IHSA CLASS 1A WINCHESTER REGIONAL FINAL

SPRINGFIELD CALVARY 3, CARROLLTON 1: Springfield Calvary scored three times in the top of the sixth as the Saints eliminated Carrollton 3-1 Monday in the IHSA Class 1A Winchester Regional final; the Hawks were eliminated at 19-13 on the year.

Emmie Struble took the loss despite dismissing 16 Saints by strikeout; Struble went 1-for-2 with a run scored, while Claire Williams was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, Carley Pyatt 1-for-3 with a double and Grace Sturgeon 1-for-3.

IHSA CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL FINAL

DUPO 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Skylure Barlow’s sacrifice fly brought home Cameron Foster with what proved to be the winning run as Dupo defeated East Alton-Wood River 5-4 in Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional final; the Oilers were eliminated at 16-17.

Peyton Young went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Oilers, while Kayla Aligholi was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, Macy Flanagan 3-for-4 with a run scored, Morgan Moxey 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Haley Shewmake 1-for-3 and Kate Booten a run scored.

Moxey took the loss, striking out eight Tigers.

IHSA CLASS 3A HIGHLAND REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

CIVIC MEMORIAL 18, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Civic Memorial had no trouble getting past East St. Louis, the Eagles eliminating the Flyers 18-0 in an IHSA Class 3A Highland Regional play-in game Monday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Eagles will take on the top-seeded Bulldogs in a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday semifinal game; that winner meets Wednesday’s Triad-Jersey winner at 11 a.m. Saturday for a trip to the Columbia Sectional.

Article continues after sponsor message

IHSA CLASS 4A O’FALLON REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

GRANITE CITY 12, COLLINSVILLE 2: Granite City advanced to a semifinal game against Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. today as the Warriors eliminated Collinsville 12-2 in an IHSA Class 4A O’Fallon Regional play-in game at Collinsville Sports Complex Monday.

Today’s Tigers-Warriors winner meets Wednesday’s O’Fallon-Belleville West winner at 4 p.m. Friday for a trip to the Normal West Sectional next week.

IHSA CLASS 3A TRIAD REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

TRIAD 10, JERSEY 6: A four-run third helped push Triad to a 10-6 win over Jersey in an opening-round contest of the Knights' IHSA Class 3A regional Monday. Triad advanced at 18-16-1 on the year, while the Panthers were eliminated at 11-20; the Knights next take on Mascoutah at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal.

Nick Beeler led Triad with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with two RBIs, with Mack Langdon 2-for-4 with a RBI with a RBI and two runs scored, Josh Mensenbrink 2-for-2 and Ethan Gratton 1-for-3 with three runs scored to highlight the Knight attack. Jon Woelfel was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Mitch Stockstill went 1-for-2 with a double and run scored, Blake Wittman 2-for-4 with a run scored and Ryan Johnes 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored to highlight the Panther attack.

Zach Kraabel got the win, fanning seven in 4.2 innings for the Knights, while Nate Rohmann took the loss, striking out one.

IHSA CLASS 4A EDWARDSVILLE REGIONAL

GRANITE CITY 5, QUINCY 3: Two runs in the top of the seventh sent Granite City to an IHSA Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinal game Wednesday against Belleville West as the Warriors eliminated Quincy 5-3 in Quincy Monday. Granite went to 9-23 on the year and take on the Maroons at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Tom Pile Field; the final is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

Austin Bonvicino went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Cameron Hibbets was 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored for the Warriors; both Tyler McCauley and Bennett Smallie were 1-for-4 with RBIs for GCHS and Tyler Wheatley was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Brennan Haddix had a RBI.

Andrew Halley got the win, fanning three in 6.2 innings on the mound.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA GRANITE CITY REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

GRANITE CITY 25-25, ALTON 18-18: Granite City swept past Alton 25-18, 25-18 in a play-in match of the Warriors’ own IHSA boys volleyball regional at Memorial Gym Monday evening.

The Warriors will meet top-seeded Edwardsville at 5:30 p.m. today in a semifinal match, followed by Metro East Lutheran taking on Belleville West at 6:30 p.m. in the other semifinal; today’s winners clash at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a spot in the Edwardsville Sectional, which begins at Lucco-Jackson Gym Friday evening.