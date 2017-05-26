IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 14, MENDON UNITY 0 (6 INNINGS): Grace Baalman struck out 15 and conceded two hits as Hardin-Calhoun eliminated Mendon Unity 14-0 in six innings in an IHSA Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Sectional semifinal Thursday; the Warriors moved to 30-8 on the year and will take on Camp Point Central at 11 a.m. Saturday for the sectional crown and a trip to Monday morning's Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional against the Bethany Okaw Valley Sectional winner.

Abby Baalman led the Warriors with a 3-for-5 day at the plate with a RBI while Emily Baalman went 2-for-5 with a double, homer and seven RBIs and Junie Zirkelbach was 2-for-3 with a double to highlight the Calhoun attack.

