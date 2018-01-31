Name: Grace Ann Bogowith

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: David and Kelly Bogowith

Birth Weight: 8 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 5:42 AM

Date: January 24, 2018

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Jack Bogowith (2.5)

Grandparents: Steve & Doris Bogowith, Edwardsville; Kim & Linda Hellenga, Edwardsville

Great Grandparents: Jim & Cecilia Bogowith, Hillsboro, MO; Myra Hellenga, Toccoa, GA

 