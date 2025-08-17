Governor's Sale Of Champions Invests In Future Agricultural Leaders
SPRINGFIELD – The annual Governor's Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair spotlighted the state's top youth livestock exhibitors Tuesday evening, auctioning off animals that earned the title of Grand Champion, the highest accolade for livestock exhibited in Illinois.
For the sixth year in a row, Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker purchased the Grand Champion Steer. Their $105,000 contribution secured the top prize-winning animal, which will be donated to Feeding Illinois and distributed to food banks throughout the state to support families in need.
“Earning the title of Grand Champion is the pinnacle of excellence in livestock exhibition,” said Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Reaching this level means countless hours of hard work and sacrifice. To see our youth in agriculture recognized for the effort that they put into these animals is beyond gratifying.”
Grand Champion exhibitors, along with the Reserve Grand Champion exhibitors, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their animal. The exhibitors use the funds towards their college education or invest it back into projects for next year.
In addition to purchasing the Grand Champion Barrow, CME Group contributed $50,000 to the 2025 Governor’s Sale of Champions which fund scholarships, each worth $5,000.
Below are the results of the 2025 Commodity Auction and the 2025 Sale of Champions.
Commodity
Exhibitor
Location
Purchaser
Price
Champion Chihuahua Cheese
V&V Supremo Foods
Chicago, IL
U of I College of ACES
$1,000
Champion 2% Chocolate Milk
Hoffmann Oberweis Dairy
North Aurora, IL
McDonalds – Marty & Donna Davis
$650
Champion 40% Heavy Whipping Cream
Prairie Farms
Rockford, IL
McDonalds – Marty & Donna Davis
$300
Champion Vanilla Ice Cream
Prairie State Ice Cream
Chicago, IL
Ray Jacobs Family
$300
Champion Vanilla Non-Homogenized Whole Milk Yogurt
Deerland Dairy
Freeport, IL
McDonalds – Marty & Donna Davis
$225
Champion Bacon
Jones Meat & Locker
Jacksonville, IL
Turner Farms
$850
Champion Bone-In Ham
Eickman's Processing Co. Inc.
Seward, IL
Illinois Manufacturers Association
$1,600
Champion Beef Jerky
Jones Meat & Locker
Jacksonville, IL
George Obernagel, Obernagel Family Farms & Joe Hampton
$900
Champion Snack Sticks
Main Street Meat Co.
Roscoe, IL
Cory Craig Auctioneer
$1,025
Champion Cooked Bratwurst
Behrmann Meat & Processing
Albers, IL
Brian Engelmann, Weeke Sales and Service
$1,800
Illinois State Fair Wine Show Champion
Blue Sky Vineyard
Makanda, IL
Mollett Auction Services
$925
Grand Champion Honey
Steven Hinrichs
Rochester, IL
Pour Farm Apiary
$600
Grand Champion Dairy Goat Milk
Lillian Lee
Glenarm, IL
Kevin Carey, Assistant Dean & Director, U of I Extension
$900
Animal
Exhibitor
County
Purchaser
Price
Grand Champion Rabbit Market Pen
Conner Robinson
Morgan County
AgriVest Farm Management; Field Level Agriculture; Edward Teefey & Farmers State Bank of Mt. Sterling; and Prairie Land FS
$5,500
Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen
Austin Ater
Champaign County
McDonalds – Marty & Donna Davis; Illinois Farm Bureau; Champaign County Farm Bureau; Bellflower Seeds
$8,500*
Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow
Owen Halpin
Iroquois County
Friends of Owen Halpin
$18,000*
Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Meat Goat
Kadie Hummel
Kankakee County
Springfield Plastics; Illinois State Fair SkyRide; Kiebro Farms; Cardinal Cattle; BL Duke Recycling; Chad McClintock
$6,800
Grand Champion Meat Goat
Maddox Horner
Jasper County
George Obernagel, Obernagel Family Farms
$8,000
Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Market Lamb
Olive Ryan
Christian County
Rich DeSchepper & Eric Faugust; Syngenta; West Central Farm Supply; Channel; J O Harris Equipment; Beck’s Hybrids; Cardinal Cattle
$7,500
Grand Champion Market Lamb
Bryce Clayton
Scott County
North American Midway
$8,500
Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Barrow
Ashley Wiegand
Woodford County
Beck’s Hybrid – Sonny & Scott Beck
$20,000
Grand Champion Barrow
Emma Rhoads
DeKalb County
CME Group
$25,000
Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer
John Lukach
LaSalle County
BRANDT; Case IH; Friends of John Lukach
$70,000*
Grand Champion Steer
Kadie Hummel
Kankakee County
Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker
$105,000
*Indicates new record
