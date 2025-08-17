SPRINGFIELD – The annual Governor's Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair spotlighted the state's top youth livestock exhibitors Tuesday evening, auctioning off animals that earned the title of Grand Champion, the highest accolade for livestock exhibited in Illinois.

For the sixth year in a row, Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker purchased the Grand Champion Steer. Their $105,000 contribution secured the top prize-winning animal, which will be donated to Feeding Illinois and distributed to food banks throughout the state to support families in need.

“Earning the title of Grand Champion is the pinnacle of excellence in livestock exhibition,” said Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Reaching this level means countless hours of hard work and sacrifice. To see our youth in agriculture recognized for the effort that they put into these animals is beyond gratifying.”

Grand Champion exhibitors, along with the Reserve Grand Champion exhibitors, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their animal. The exhibitors use the funds towards their college education or invest it back into projects for next year.

In addition to purchasing the Grand Champion Barrow, CME Group contributed $50,000 to the 2025 Governor’s Sale of Champions which fund scholarships, each worth $5,000.

Below are the results of the 2025 Commodity Auction and the 2025 Sale of Champions.

Commodity Exhibitor Location Purchaser Price Champion Chihuahua Cheese V&V Supremo Foods Chicago, IL U of I College of ACES $1,000 Champion 2% Chocolate Milk Hoffmann Oberweis Dairy North Aurora, IL McDonalds – Marty & Donna Davis $650 Champion 40% Heavy Whipping Cream Prairie Farms Rockford, IL McDonalds – Marty & Donna Davis $300 Champion Vanilla Ice Cream Prairie State Ice Cream Chicago, IL Ray Jacobs Family $300 Champion Vanilla Non-Homogenized Whole Milk Yogurt Deerland Dairy Freeport, IL McDonalds – Marty & Donna Davis $225 Champion Bacon Jones Meat & Locker Jacksonville, IL Turner Farms $850 Champion Bone-In Ham Eickman's Processing Co. Inc. Seward, IL Illinois Manufacturers Association $1,600 Champion Beef Jerky Jones Meat & Locker Jacksonville, IL George Obernagel, Obernagel Family Farms & Joe Hampton $900 Champion Snack Sticks Main Street Meat Co. Roscoe, IL Cory Craig Auctioneer $1,025 Champion Cooked Bratwurst Behrmann Meat & Processing Albers, IL Brian Engelmann, Weeke Sales and Service $1,800 Illinois State Fair Wine Show Champion Blue Sky Vineyard Makanda, IL Mollett Auction Services $925 Grand Champion Honey Steven Hinrichs Article continues after sponsor message Rochester, IL Pour Farm Apiary $600 Grand Champion Dairy Goat Milk Lillian Lee Glenarm, IL Kevin Carey, Assistant Dean & Director, U of I Extension $900

Animal Exhibitor County Purchaser Price Grand Champion Rabbit Market Pen Conner Robinson Morgan County AgriVest Farm Management; Field Level Agriculture; Edward Teefey & Farmers State Bank of Mt. Sterling; and Prairie Land FS $5,500 Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen Austin Ater Champaign County McDonalds – Marty & Donna Davis; Illinois Farm Bureau; Champaign County Farm Bureau; Bellflower Seeds $8,500* Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow Owen Halpin Iroquois County Friends of Owen Halpin $18,000* Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Meat Goat Kadie Hummel Kankakee County Springfield Plastics; Illinois State Fair SkyRide; Kiebro Farms; Cardinal Cattle; BL Duke Recycling; Chad McClintock $6,800 Grand Champion Meat Goat Maddox Horner Jasper County George Obernagel, Obernagel Family Farms $8,000 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Market Lamb Olive Ryan Christian County Rich DeSchepper & Eric Faugust; Syngenta; West Central Farm Supply; Channel; J O Harris Equipment; Beck’s Hybrids; Cardinal Cattle $7,500 Grand Champion Market Lamb Bryce Clayton Scott County North American Midway $8,500 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Barrow Ashley Wiegand Woodford County Beck’s Hybrid – Sonny & Scott Beck $20,000 Grand Champion Barrow Emma Rhoads DeKalb County CME Group $25,000 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer John Lukach LaSalle County BRANDT; Case IH; Friends of John Lukach $70,000* Grand Champion Steer Kadie Hummel Kankakee County Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker $105,000



*Indicates new record

