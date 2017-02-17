CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced that Department of Labor Director Hugo Chaviano will be transitioning out of state government.

Governor Rauner has designated Anna Hui as the Acting Director of the Department of Labor. Hui is the current Assistant Director of the Department of Labor. Hui’s experience at the state and U.S. Department of Labor make her an excellent choice to lead the department.

In addition, Governor Rauner announced he has appointed Maria Bruni to be the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Human Services (DHS). Bruni has worked for DHS for more than a decade. Her experience at the agency and as the leader of the Division of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (DASA) make her a natural choice for the role.

Currently, Bruni serves as the Acting Director for DHS-DASA where she is responsible for all substance use disorder prevention, intervention, and treatment services in the State of Illinois. She previously served as deputy director and performance management administrator for the division.

Bruni graduated from University of Illinois and received her master’s degree in social services from the University of Chicago. She lives in La Grange.

Governor Rauner has also selected Donovan Borvan to be the Executive Director of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission. Borvan brings years of experience in both government and the private sector to the position. He is currently an Associate General Counsel in the Office of the Governor, directing the state’s litigation strategy and consent decree compliance at state agencies.

Before state government, Borvan was an associate at Sidley Austin where he was a commercial litigator. He also worked for Judge Julia Smith Gibbons of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Prior to his legal career, Borvan was a small business owner and general manager. His knowledge of regulatory policy and litigation, as well as his state government and business experience, will bring a fresh perspective to the commission.

Borvan graduated from the University of Tennessee and earned his law degree from the University of Chicago. He lives in Chicago.

