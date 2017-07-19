SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission is reminding all interested parties that applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards are due in less than two weeks. The awards give formal recognition to those who contributed to their community’s quality of life through projects that have strong volunteer support, meet a need, and make a definitive impact.

Interested townships, villages, cities, and counties can apply by August 1, 2017 for projects that use volunteers in their communities for the period of January 1, 2014 through December 31, 2016. For additional information regarding program criteria and the application process, please visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

Article continues after sponsor message

Recent previous winners include:

• Township of Edwardsville; Boundless Playground

• Mount Vernon; Lifeboat Alliance

• East St. Louis; F.R.E.S.H. Community Teaching Garden

• Mascoutah; Little Indians Youth Football Program

• Camp Point, Clayton, Golden & Coatsburg; School Fair

• Whiteside County; Sauk Valley Food Bank

• Mundelein; After School Coalition

• McLeansboro; Kid's Kingdom

• Champaign County; Women In Transition

• Adams County; Camp Callahan

• Kankakee County; Garden of Prayer Youth Center

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.

More like this: