EDWARDSVILLE – Effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte and the Township Board have announced Edwardsville Township Community Park will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, calls from federal, state, and county government for social distancing, and to proactively ensure the health and safety of the region.

The decision to close Airplane Park was not taken lightly. The closure of governmental offices, businesses, schools, universities, and many entities across the region right now is unprecedented but necessary to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our region.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Township is joining other governmental units in asking residents to follow all guidelines that have been established by the CDC, and all provisions and mandates outlined by the federal and state government concerning COVID-19.

Once the Park can safely be reopened, Edwardsville Township will post an announcement on its website, www.edwardsvilletownship.com, and Facebook, as well as issue a news release. Questions and concerns can be directed to the office at the phone number listed below. Current bookings that fall within the timeframe of closure will be canceled and those making the bookings will be notified and refunded.

More updates will follow as information becomes available. As of now, the Township will have staff available during normal business hours for phone communication. Individuals may also send messages through the Edwardsville Township Facebook page. In the event the office is required to close, communication will continue through Facebook during business hours.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, the Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas outside these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by calling 618-656-0292.

More like this: