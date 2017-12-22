CHICAGO — Gov. Bruce Rauner today granted 10 and denied 78 clemency petitions.

This is the twenty-second set of petitions the governor has reviewed since taking office. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610.

