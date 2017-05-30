Governor takes clemency action
CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today granted five and denied 197 clemency petitions.
This is the seventeenth set of petitions Governor Rauner has reviewed since taking office. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.
A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.
For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610.
