CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today granted five and denied 129 clemency petitions.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is the fifteenth set of petitions the governor has reviewed since taking office. Governor Rauner cleared the clemency backlog left from previous administrations in December 2016. This is the first full set of petitions received during the Rauner Administration on which he has taken action. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610.

More like this: