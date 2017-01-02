Governor takes bill action
January 2, 2017 8:37 AM
SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner took action on Dec. 30 on the following bills:
Bill No.: HB 4645
An Act Concerning State Government
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill No.: SB 586
An Act Concerning State Government
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill No.: SB 845
An Act Concerning Criminal Law
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill No.: SB 1626
An Act Concerning Safety
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
