 
SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner took action on Dec. 30 on the following bills:
 
Bill No.: HB 4645
An Act Concerning State Government
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
 
Bill No.: SB 586
An Act Concerning State Government
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
 
Bill No.: SB 845
An Act Concerning Criminal Law
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
 
Bill No.: SB 1626
An Act Concerning Safety
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately

 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Wait! There is Alcohol in This! New Illinois Law for Alcohol Infused Products
Feb 19, 2025
Durbin, Senate Judiciary Democrats Ask AG Bondi For Clarification On The Trump Admin’s Extreme & Partisan Approach To The Pardon Power
5 days ago
Senator Erica Harriss Introduces Key Legislation to Provide Property Tax Relief for Homeowners and Seniors
Feb 27, 2025
Alton Memorial Offers Free Skin Cancer Screenings and Preventative Tips
Mar 17, 2025
Duckworth, Jacobs Introduce Bicameral Legislation to Help Cover IVF Costs for Servicemembers and Military Families
6 days ago

 