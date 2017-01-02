Governor takes bill action Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner took action on Dec. 30 on the following bills: Bill No.: HB 4645 An Act Concerning State Government Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill No.: SB 586 An Act Concerning State Government Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill No.: SB 845 An Act Concerning Criminal Law Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill No.: SB 1626 An Act Concerning Safety Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending