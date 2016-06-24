PONTIAC – Governor Bruce Rauner toured storm damage today from the EF-2 tornado that hit Pontiac in Livingston County late Wednesday night.

“We count our blessings the damage from this tornado was not worse,” Governor Rauner said. “Big thanks to our first responders and volunteers who jumped into action immediately following the storm to assist citizens. The silver lining from these disasters is to see communities come together to help each other in times of need.”

The Governor, along with the Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), surveyed the damage with the mayor of Pontiac and local law enforcement. Most of the property damage in Pontiac was in the area of I-55 and Route 115. There were no deaths or life-threatening injuries as a result of the storm.

There have been no requests for state assistance from any of the storms that hit north-central Illinois Wednesday evening and IEMA remains in contact with local emergency managers as cleanup continues.

