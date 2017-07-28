Governor releases statement on the Office of Executive Inspector General's report on DCFS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Office of Gov. Bruce Rauner released the following statement today regarding the OEIG report on DCFS and former Director Sheldon: Article continues after sponsor message “Today, the Executive Ethics Commission released the Office of Executive Inspector General’s founded report and the Governor’s Office response regarding the Department of Children and Family Services and former Director Sheldon, which you can find on the EEC’s website. The Governor’s Office accepted and agreed with the OEIG’s findings. The Governor's Office has been working diligently with DCFS and the chief procurement officer to implement the OEIG’s recommendations, as detailed in our response. The governor welcomes the leadership of Director Walker as she moves the department forward.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending