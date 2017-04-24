SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner is inviting classrooms in schools from across the state to interact with him live on Facebook. During the event, the Governor will answer questions from students what it’s like to work in the governor’s office and why he thinks providing high-quality education to children is so important. Students are encouraged to post questions to the Governor’s Facebook page now or live during the event.

“I really love visiting schools in our great state, but Illinois is a big place and getting to every classroom is nearly impossible. So we thought doing a Facebook Live would be a great way to connect with every single student at once.” Governor Rauner said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, too.”

Rauner has invited a local school to come to his office in Springfield to take part in the Statewide School Visit Facebook Live. Third graders from Riverton Elementary School will join the Governor at the Capitol so that they can ask questions directly and perhaps help the Governor answer one or two of the questions from across the state.

The Facebook Live is scheduled for Thursday, April 27th, at 11 a.m. It will also be streamed with captions for those students who are hard of hearing here.