Employees provide update on how the Department is providing streamlined services at a lower cost to Illinois residents

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner visited the Illinois Department of Corrections headquarters in Springfield today to meet with staff and discuss how they’re improving efficiencies and maintaining safety inside its facilities.

“I am very impressed with the staff at the Department of Corrections,” said Governor Rauner. “They’ve been diligent over the past year making efforts to enhance staff training, improve offender outcomes, and move toward technology-based training systems. These efforts will strengthen the Department as a whole and ultimately save taxpayers money.”

While he was on the grounds, the Governor toured the Training Academy, where staff is working to digitize its training manuals and curriculums. This effort will drastically reduce the Academy’s paper usage and it streamlines teaching processes. A similar effort is underway in the DOCs Human Resources Department, where staff is in the process of converting its antiquated, handwritten timekeeping system to an automated system.



The Governor also received updates on the DOC's newly implemented initiatives to improve the quality of applicants within the Department. The Employee Resource Group reports positive results after raising its testing standards for incoming correctional officer trainees. And when it comes to ensuring staff wellness, a new TEAMS initiative is underway. It is designed to boost staff morale and give them a voice on Department initiatives. The TEAMS group is in the process of developing a comprehensive wellness strategy for employees.

He was briefed by the IDOC's Investigations and Intelligence Unit. The unit works diligently to eradicate gang activity behind prison walls. They also team up with law enforcement agencies across Illinois to conduct parole compliance checks and divert crime in communities. The Investigations and Intelligence Unit also serves as the central repository for policy complaints and investigates allegations of misconduct against all departmental employees and offenders.

