HERRIN – Governor Bruce Rauner today visited Herrin Junior High School and discussed the important work of the Governor’s School Funding Commission. The Commission recently released a report that includes a framework allowing members of the General Assembly to create a new school funding formula.

“Education is the most important thing we do as a community, and it is a primary reason I ran for Governor,” said Governor Rauner. “Over the past two years we’ve increased school funding to record levels and it's our greatest accomplishment, but we can do more. I applaud the commission, both Democrats and Republicans and members of the House and Senate, for putting politics aside and advancing this important framework that we can use to draft and pass legislation for our students.”

Governor Rauner has made education a top priority since before he was sworn into office and in the past two years has delivered a record investment in PK-12 education. Governor Rauner formed the bipartisan School Funding Reform Commission to fix Illinois' broken school funding formula and ensure every student has a high quality education.

