SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today granted eight and denied 208 clemency petitions. Less than 15 petitions remain from previous administrations.

The 216 clemency petitions Governor Rauner acted upon today are part of dockets dating back to January 2014. This is the thirteenth set of petitions the governor has reviewed since taking office. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

Article continues after sponsor message

A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610.

More like this: