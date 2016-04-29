SPRINGFIELDGovernor Bruce Rauner today submitted his statutorily-required Statement of Economic Interests as well as a Supplemental Statement of Economic Interests required by the governor’s Executive Order 15-09.

When filling out his Statements of Economic Interests, the governor used a broad definition of “doing business in Illinois” to determine what to include. For example, the governor lists “Pittsburgh Steelers Sports, Inc.” even though he owns a minority stake in the organization and the Steelers did not play a game in Illinois during the calendar year.

Copies of the governor’s statements are attached.

