Chicago (Oct. 24, 2017) – Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement following the Senate vote on SB 1905:

“Today’s vote could create a damaging loss for the economic competitiveness of Illinois.

Senate Bill 1905 would hurt all the people of our state through lost job opportunities, slower economic growth, a smaller statewide tax base and ultimately higher taxes in the future.

This vote denies local communities – cities and counties – the ability to decide for themselves how they would like to structure their regulations to compete for jobs with other states like Indiana, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Texas.

SB 1905 could be particularly devastating for communities in Illinois with high unemployment – Dolton, Danville, Decatur, Rockford, Englewood and Lawndale.

We urge the House of Representative to uphold the veto and give Illinois a chance to empower local voters to compete for jobs in high need areas throughout the state.”

