SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill to provide low-cost video visitation to men, women and youth in prison, into law.

Part of the bill states "All of the institutions of the Department shall permit every committed person to receive in-person visitors and video contact, if available, except in case of abuse of the visiting privilege or when the chief administrative officer determines that such visiting would be harmful or dangerous to the security, safety or morale of the institution or facility. The chief administrative officer shall have the right to restrict visitation to non-contact visit, video, or other forms of non-contact visits for reasons of safety, security and order."

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The full bill can be found here.

More like this:

Bomb and Arson Unit Probes Fireworks Assault In St. Louis Over Holiday Weekend
4 days ago
Madison County Property Tax Bills Are Out, and First Payment Is Due Next Month
Jun 25, 2025
'Fugitive Friday': Collinsville Police Seek Whereabouts Of Man
Jun 13, 2025
Great Rivers Choral Society Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Jul 1, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Signs College Access and Affordability Bills into Law
Jun 30, 2025

 