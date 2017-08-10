Governor Rauner signs new bill allowing video visitation in prision Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill to provide low-cost video visitation to men, women and youth in prison, into law. Part of the bill states "All of the institutions of the Department shall permit every committed person to receive in-person visitors and video contact, if available, except in case of abuse of the visiting privilege or when the chief administrative officer determines that such visiting would be harmful or dangerous to the security, safety or morale of the institution or facility. The chief administrative officer shall have the right to restrict visitation to non-contact visit, video, or other forms of non-contact visits for reasons of safety, security and order." Article continues after sponsor message The full bill can be found here. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending