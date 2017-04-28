CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced he has made appointments to the Executive Ethics Commission and the Illinois Community College Board.

Name: Andrew Volpert

Position: Member – Executive Ethics Commission

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Andrew Volpert to the Executive Ethics Commission. Volpert’s career in public service will bring an important perspective to the commission and makes him an ideal choice for the position.

Volpert is currently a social studies teacher at Springfield Southeast High School teaching American Government and United States History classes. Previously, he taught the same subjects at Morrisonville High School. During the summers, he also works as a constituent outreach coordinator for members of the Senate Republican Caucus. He also served as a board member to the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.

Volpert earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University. He lives in Springfield.

Name: John Bambenek

Position: Board Member – Illinois Community College Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed John Bambenek to the Illinois Community College Board. Bambenek will bring an important perspective to the board based on his experiences on the Illinois State Board of Higher Education, as a lecturer at the University of Illinois and as a small business owner.

Since 2013, Bambenek has taught classes in cybersecurity at the University of Illinois. He is also president of Bambenek Consulting, LTD, which conducts cybersecurity investigations and intelligence. He has provided professional education and conducted forensic examinations. Additionally, he is the manager of threat intelligence systems at Fidelius Cyber Security.

Bambenek earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. He lives in Champaign.

