GURNEE – Today, Governor Bruce Rauner toured flood damage in Gurnee with state and local officials who have been on the front line of addressing the considerable flooding and response efforts over the last week.

“Our first responders have done a tremendous job ensuring the safety of Lake County residents, especially quickly moving patients at Lake Forest Hospital to ensure their safety,” said Governor Rauner. “Everyone, including residents, volunteers, first responders and IEMA have stepped up to assist those in need.”

The flood damage has impacted roads, homes, hospitals and apartments in the Lake County area. American Red Cross shelters are open in Grayslake, Round Lake and North Chicago. Volunteers have increased efforts to minimize damage and help residents begin the cleanup process. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

“I want to thank our public works staff, first responders, volunteers and neighbors across Lake County who are helping us respond to what is expected to be a record flood,” said Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor. “The past 24 hours have been very challenging for the residents of Lake County. Once the waters recede, recovery, clean-up, and damage assessment will continue for weeks. It's important to remember we are all in this together."

The Rauner Administration is ensuring that those affected by the floods have access to the resources they need to recover and prepare for any additional flooding. Sandbagging efforts are still continuing in Gurnee and surrounding towns as the area prepares for possible weekend floods.

“IEMA has been in continual contact with emergency managers in the flood-impacted counties to ensure they get any state resources needed as quickly as possible,” said James K. Joseph, director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. “Thanks to strong emergency response capabilities and solid planning in this area, there have been few requests for state resources to this point. We will continue to lean forward in support of these communities as long as needed.”

Everyone should be prepared for more flooding to occur in the area. IEMA recommends being mindful of residual floodwaters during the cleanup process. With water still high in many places, it is critical that people do not attempt to drive on flooded roads; turn around, don’t drown. For more information, please go to http://www.ready.illinois.gov/.

