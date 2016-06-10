CHICAGO – Governor Rauner attended the Japan America Society of Chicago 86th Anniversary dinner Thursday to celebrate the years of cultural exchange between Japan and the Chicago metropolitan area.

“The Japan America Society of Chicago is an important organization in Illinois’ continuing relationship with Japan, and it was an honor to join it in celebrating this wonderful anniversary,” Governor Rauner said. “Illinois and Japan share a vital economic and cultural relationship, and we are working diligently to improve the economic climate in the Land of Lincoln to foster direct investment from companies in countries like Japan.”

"We were honored to have Governor Rauner attend our 86th Anniversary Celebratory Dinner,” Japan America Society of Chicago Co-Presidents David D. Johnson and Kevin Koyasu said in a joint statement. “The Governor highlighted the importance and the strength of the Illinois-Japan friendship, and we look forward to our continued partnership with the governor and his administration."

Exports from the Land of Lincoln to Japan totaled more than $2 billion last year, and Japan is the sixth largest export market for Illinois products. More than 340 Japanese companies employ more than 44,000 people in Illinois.

