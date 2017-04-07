SPRINGFIELD – Governor Rauner today hosted a Model Seder in preparation for Passover. This was the first official event hosted at the Agriculture Director’s House on the Illinois State Fairgrounds while the Illinois Executive Mansion is closed for renovations.

“Passover is a time for us all to come together and celebrate the rich Jewish culture and heritage,” said Governor Rauner. “I am honored to join the Jewish community in celebrating Passover this year and reaffirming our commitment to the values of freedom, tolerance and human rights for all.

The Seder was conducted by Rabbi Avraham Kagan of Chabad of Illinois and featured Jewish student leaders from the University of Illinois. Among them was Steven Greenberg, whom the Governor honored for his heroism and tremendous courage. Greenberg saved a young basketball player’s life by using an AED defibrillator to restart the boy’s heart.

This is the third year Governor Rauner has hosted a model Seder. GovernorRauner and First Lady Diana Rauner restarted the tradition of hosting a model Seder at the Executive Mansion in 2015 after it had been abandoned for previous years. The Rauners look forward to continuing the tradition at the Executive Mansion once renovations are complete in 2018.

Passover starts at sundown Monday, April 10, 2017.