SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner today proclaimed November 11, 2016, as Veterans Day in Illinois, encouraging all Illinoisans to recognize the courage and sacrifice of our veterans. In honor of Veterans Day, Governor Rauner began the day serving breakfast to veterans at Hy-Vee in Springfield.

“Our veterans are our heroes,” Governor Rauner said. “We are the greatest nation on Earth because of our veterans. It’s our responsibility, our duty to give back to those who have given so much for our state and our nation. Thank you to our veterans, we owe each and every one of you a debt a gratitude that we can never fully repay.”

Governor Rauner will also honor our service members at the Rotary Club of Champaign West’s Veterans Day program and join the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) Director Erica Jeffries and the Salvation Army on a tour of veteran apartments and renovations in Springfield.

Throughout the day, he will highlight the state’s Serving Those Who Served campaign. This is a month-long call to action for residents from across Illinois to come together and volunteer their time and energy on service projects to thank veterans and their families for their willingness not only to defend our country, but also to have the courage to step in to help those around the world who need our assistance.

“The Serving Those Who Served program was designed for projects just like this one today,” IDVA Director Jeffries said. "We are thrilled that we were able to bring this project and volunteers together. With all the volunteers help here today, Veterans will soon be able to move into their new home.”

Illinoisans can look for a project in their area and sign up to volunteer for that project. To volunteer for a veteran project go to www.illinois.gov/veterans and click on “Serving Those Who Served”. Follow the prompts on the page and you will be registered either with a project for your veteran’s organization or to volunteer and help with that project.

