Business leaders join call for reforms to create jobs, lower property taxes and improve schools

CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner, joined by leaders from Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Associated Builders and Contractors, and the National Federation of Independent Business, today discussed reforms to create jobs, lower property taxes and improve our schools during an employee town hall at The Will Group Manufacturing Facility in Chicago.

“We’re at a key turning point in Illinois’ history,” Governor Rauner said. “We need to make some big changes because we’ve been going down the wrong track for far too long. We need economic reform to spur job growth, education reform to ensure that every child has access to a quality education, political reform to return power back to the people, property tax relief, pension reform to get our state's financial footing back on the right track, and workers’ compensation reform to attract job creators and make us more competitive. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from – every Illinoisan deserves the chance to succeed. That’s what we’re fighting for every day.”

The Will Group has served as an innovator in the local lighting industry for the last 30 years. Chicago-based and African American owned, The Will Group is committed to supporting the Chicago community and its residents. With fixtures and components assembled locally in The Will Group’s Austin-based facility, the company creates quality jobs and hires local residents.

