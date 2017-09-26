CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today completed his 3rd annual “Governor’s Ride to Springfield," supporting Illinois Veterans organizations and the Honor Flight of Illinois. The ride, which departed from Chicago’s western suburb of Countryside this morning, traveled down historic Route 66 making stops in Dwight, Lexington and Lincoln, before arriving at the State fairgrounds in Springfield this evening.

“This year’s Governor’s ride was another great opportunity to honor and support our veterans, and the funds raised will help send them on honor flights to our war memorials,” Gov. Rauner said. “I want to thank everyone who participated and donated to this terrific event, and the local and state police for escorting our riders safely.”

"This is the 3rd annual honor and pride ride to recognize our veterans and first responders here in Illinois," said Tim Grzenia of the Canaryville Veteran Rider's Association. "Each year we pick three different towns and personally greet and thank those who've served and are serving our great nation and towns across our state. We ask that the riders donate to the ride so we can support honor flight of Illinois and needy vets."

This year’s Governor’s Ride featured stops in Lexington to travel along historic Memory Lane to the Veterans monument on Main Street as well as a stop at The Mill on 66, the newly-opened Route 66 museum in Lincoln, IL. In Springfield, the Governor lead riders to the International Mother Road Festival and to the Travel Illinois Expo to sign the Annual Route 66 Car Hood at the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway tent.

