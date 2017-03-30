Governor Rauner calls for growing Illinois together
Reaffirms support for Illinois agriculture industry
SPRINGFIELD - Governor Rauner today discussed growing Illinois by supporting agribusiness, growing the economy, and creating more good-paying jobs at the Agriculture Legislative Day Breakfast.
"Agriculture is the backbone of our economy," said Governor Rauner. "Every person in Illinois benefits from our farms, and it’s important to support this important industry in our state’s economy. By working together, we can continue to ensure agriculture is growing Illinois."
Agriculture and food production represents 10 percent of Illinois' economy. Illinois has over 74,000 farms that cover three quarters of the state. Governor Rauner reaffirmed the administration’s support of agribusiness in Illinois. He called for working together to find new and innovative ways to grow the economy.
