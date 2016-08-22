SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner today appointed Victoria Willer to the Historical Preservation Authority Board. Willer brings years of experience in management, strategic communications and public affairs to the board.

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, Willer is the President of Reviresco Consulting, which she founded in 2010. Reviresco is a strategic communications and consulting firm that helps companies reach their goals. Previously, she worked for McDonald's corporation as a Director in the Office of the President and COO. In addition, she helped develop strategies on global labor relations and assisted with communications needs with the Vice President of Communications and Customer Satisfaction.

Willer earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. She lives in Winnetka.

In addition, Governor Rauner reappointed Juan Salgado to the Illinois Workforce Development Board.

More like this: