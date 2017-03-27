CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Don Edwards to the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Edwards’ passion for the university’s success and extensive background in financial management will be an excellent addition to the board.

Currently, Edwards is the CEO of Flexpoint Ford (Edwards Capital LLC), which is a private equity investment firm with two offices in Chicago and New York. Previously, he worked for GTCR as a principal, where he managed and invested private equity funds, and for Liberte Investors as its CEO.

In addition, Edwards serves on the Board of Commissioners for the Chicago Park District, the Board of Directors for World Business Chicago, the Board of Trustees for the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Board of Trustees at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Edwards earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and his MBA from Harvard Business School. He lives in Chicago.

