CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced he has made appointments and reappointments to the Illinois State Board of Elections, and an appointment to the Illinois Racing Board.

Name: Kate O'Brien

Position: Board Member - State Board of Elections

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Kate O'Brien to the Illinois State Board of Elections. O'Brien's experience as an attorney will be invaluable to the board.

Currently, O'Brien is the Senior Director in the Office of the General Counsel at TransUnion. She oversees the legal counsel for the business unit focused on healthcare solutions. Previously, she work for AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories, advising the companies on clinical trials.

O'Brien graduated from the University of Colorado and earned her law degree from Pennsylvania State University. She lives in Winnetka.

Name: Ian Linnabary

Position: Board Member - State Board of Elections

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Ian Linnabary to the Illinois State Board of Elections. Linnabary will bring an important geographic perspective to the board, as well as extensive election law experience as an attorney.

Linnabary is currently an attorney with Reno & Zahm LLP where he runs a commercial law practice and has represented large and small businesses, and local governments. Additionally, he has advised clients on election law compliance.

Linnabary earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois-Springfield and his law degree from Northern Illinois University. He lives in Rockford.

State Board of Elections Reappointments

Charles Scholz

Cassandra Watson

Name: Edgar Ramirez

Position: Board Member - Illinois Racing Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Edgar Ramirez to the Illinois Racing Board. Ramirez' experience in business management will bring an important perspective to the board.

Ramirez is currently the President and CEO of Chicago Commons, and oversees all operations for the company. Previously, he worked for Elance Chicago to create a plan to improve the quality of life in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Ramirez earned his bachelor's degree from DePaul University and his master's degree from the University of Chicago. He lives in Berwyn.