SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced appointments to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Name: Donald Kauerauf

Position: Assistant Director—Illinois Department of Public Health

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Donald Kauerauf the Assistant Director of Illinois Department of Public Health. His decades of experience in state government and emergency and disaster mitigation will be an asset to the Department.

Since 2011 Kauerauf has served as the Chair of the Illinois Terrorism Task Force and the Chief of the Bureau of Preparedness and Grants Administration at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. In this role he oversees the implementation of the Illinois Homeland Security Strategy and directs operations for 12 standing committees to the Illinois Terrorism Task Force. He joined the Task Force in 2005. This appointment marks a return to IDPH for Kauerauf, who served in various roles there from 1994-2004, including as Chief of the Department’s Division of Disaster Planning and Readiness.

Kauerauf earned his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. He lives in Chatham.

Name: King Harris

Position: Chairman—Illinois Housing Development Authority

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed King Harris as Chairman of the Illinois Housing Development Authority. His long record of success in management and business will bring an important perspective to the Authority.

Until 2000, Harris was the President and CEO of Pittway, a diversified conglomerate involved in manufacturing, distribution, and business publishing. In his nearly three decades at the company, Harris worked his way from salesman to senior executive roles, and supervised a division that became the world’s largest manufacturer and distributor of burglar and fire alarm equipment.

Currently, Harris is the Chairman of Harris Holdings and active in many Chicago civic causes. He has served as a Board Chair of the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago and the Francis Parker School, and is a Trustee of the University of Chicago. He is a Board Member and Senior Fellow of the Metropolitan Planning Council of Chicago, and from 2004-13 he was an Executive Committee Member of the Chicago Community Trust.

Harris earned his bachelor’s degree and his MBA from Harvard. He lives in Chicago.

