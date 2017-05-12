CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced he has made an appointment to the Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Trustees and reappointments to the Illinois Tollway.

Name: Matthew Hower

Position: Member – Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Matthew Hower to the Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Trustees. Hower will bring more than 35 years of financial management and accounting experience to the board.

Hower is the founder of TMB Ventures, but previously spent more than 30 years at AMSTED Industries in a variety of financial, accounting and human resource roles, including Vice President-Treasurer and Vice President-Audit. Additionally, he has served on the Illinois Financial Reporting Standards Board.

Hower earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and his master’s degree in finance from the University of Chicago. He lives in Palatine.

Tollway Reappointments

James Banks

Earl Dotson

Bob Schillerstrom (chair)

