SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner and Department of Veterans Affairs Director Erica Jeffries are announcing the launch of HONOR 200, a signature program of the Illinois Bicentennial Celebration, honoring the work of 200 veterans whose contributions are above and beyond the call of duty.

“Illinois veterans have played a critical role in defining our heritage,” Governor Rauner said. “They’ve served our country, protected our freedoms, and many of them continue to be a positive force in their communities. It’s only fitting that we honor them and recognize their contributions to society.”

“It is a very special privilege to honor our veterans,” IDVA Director Jeffries said. “Honor 200 provides us with an opportunity to showcase our veterans and the values they have when it comes to serving our communities.”

The IDVA will work with veteran’s organizations throughout the state to promote HONOR 200 and solicit nominations for those who will be recognized as part of the program. Nominees will be evaluated on their achievements and on the extent to which their contributions have aided, benefited and provided inspiration to their community. Anyone can nominate an Illinois Veteran. Written nominations can be sent to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, 69 W. Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60601 or on-line at www.illinois.gov/veterans.

The Official Illinois Bicentennial Celebration will begin this December 3rd, 2017 with events in Springfield and Chicago. The celebration will continue with programs and events throughout 2018, ending with the Bicentennial Birthday Party on December 3rd, 2018 at the United Center. The HONOR 200 veterans will be recognized during the Birthday Gala. For information on the Bicentennial and to find out how your community can participate go to www.illinois200.gov.

