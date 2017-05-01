State agencies ready to assist flood-impacted communities

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Rauner this morning activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Springfield to ensure state personnel and equipment are ready to be quickly deployed if needed to help local emergency responders with flooding-related public safety issues in several areas of the state.

“Several inches of rain has caused our rivers to swell, which has caused flooding in some communities. In order to expedite any state assistance to protect residents and critical infrastructure, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center with personnel from several key agencies to quickly react to any requests,” said Governor Rauner.

Representatives from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), Illinois State Police (ISP), the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC), Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois Department of Public Health, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the American Red Cross (ARC) have reported to the SEOC to coordinate deployment of state resources and personnel to assist communities preparing for or already battling floodwaters.

State resources already deployed include inmate crews from IDOC to assist with sandbagging in Murphysboro and Desoto; delivery of sandbags and plastic to Dawson, Grand Tower and the Menard Correctional Center in Murphysboro by IDOT; traffic support from ISP. In addition, the ARC has a shelter in Marion with others on standby if needed.

The SEOC will remain activated as long as necessary.

“While the heavy rainfall and flash flood risks have subsided, we’re now focusing on river flooding that will increase in several areas throughout the week,” said IEMA Director James Joseph. “We have been in close contact with our county emergency management partners for the past several days in order to best support their needs.”

For updates visit the Ready Illinois website at www.ready.illinois.gov.

