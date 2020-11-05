CHICAGO - The Illinois COVID-19 numbers are skyrocketing much like the rest of the country. In fact, Illinois leads the country in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days with 50,007.

Texas follows with 46,406, then Wisconsin with 35,728, California 31,297 and Florida 30,036. Over the last seven days throughout the U.S. there have been 629,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 233,129 deaths.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a warning today that further statewide mitigations may come if the trend of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue at the present pace. Illinois has topped the 10,000-death mark with COVID-19-related causes. Today, there were 9,935 new COVID-10 cases reported in Illinois and the lowest positivity case number for seven days is Region 6 at 10 percent. Region 4, which encompasses Madison County has a 10.7 percent positivity rate, while the top percentage is Region 1 with 15.8 percent.

Region 3 and Region 4 of Restore Illinois, which encompasses the Riverbender region's counties of Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Macoupin and Madison counties, are both under state restrictions because of high COVID numbers.

On a positive note, the governor said with the increased testing people who are infected are being discovered in quicker fashion.

COVID-19 testing is easy to find now, Pritzker said and anyone with symptoms should be tested and if positive, quarantined.

